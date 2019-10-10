Canada Exports of Non-metallic Minerals

Exports of (bop) – Non-metallic Minerals in Canada decreased to 823.40 CAD Million in August from 864.70 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Non-metallic Minerals in Canada averaged 430.84 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1191.80 CAD Million in November of 2008 and a record low of 99.60 CAD Million in July of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Non-metallic Minerals.

