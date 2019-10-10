Canada Exports of Packaging Materials and Contai

Exports of (bop) – Packaging Materials and Contai in Canada increased to 304.70 CAD Million in September from 300.20 CAD Million in August of 2018. Exports of (bop) – Packaging Materials and Contai in Canada averaged 177.04 CAD Million from 1988 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 306.50 CAD Million in January of 2016 and a record low of 27.10 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Packaging Materials And Contai.

