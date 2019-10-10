Canada Exports of Paper and Published Products

Exports of (bop) – Paper and Published Products in Canada increased to 368.30 CAD Million in August from 356.20 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Paper and Published Products in Canada averaged 350.53 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 601.80 CAD Million in January of 2002 and a record low of 87.30 CAD Million in June of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Paper And Published Products.

