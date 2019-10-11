Canada Exports of Ships Locomotives Railway Ro

Exports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro in Canada decreased to 33.80 CAD Million in August from 66.20 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro in Canada averaged 81.32 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 304.60 CAD Million in November of 1999 and a record low of 2.30 CAD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro.

Read Full Story