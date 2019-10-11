Canada Exports of Special Transactions Trade

Exports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade in Canada decreased to 319.40 CAD Million in August from 320.40 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade in Canada averaged 309.09 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 649.80 CAD Million in June of 2007 and a record low of 28.40 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade.

