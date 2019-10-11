Canada Exports of Stone Sand Gravel Clay&ref

Exports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref in Canada increased to 35.30 CAD Million in August from 34.10 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref in Canada averaged 20.77 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 42.10 CAD Million in February of 2017 and a record low of 3.90 CAD Million in July of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref.

Read Full Story