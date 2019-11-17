Canada Exports of Unwrought Copper and Copper Al

Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper and Copper Al in Canada decreased to 127.60 CAD Million in September from 142.90 CAD Million in August of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper and Copper Al in Canada averaged 129.86 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 352 CAD Million in May of 2008 and a record low of 35.40 CAD Million in July of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper And Copper Al.

