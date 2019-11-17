Canada Exports of Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al

Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al in Canada decreased to 273.20 CAD Million in September from 327.30 CAD Million in August of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al in Canada averaged 275.88 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1000.20 CAD Million in July of 2007 and a record low of 35.80 CAD Million in February of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Al.

