Canada Exports of Unwrought Precious Metals&prec

Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&prec in Canada decreased to 1643.90 CAD Million in September from 2031.50 CAD Million in August of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&prec in Canada averaged 776.97 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2424.30 CAD Million in December of 2011 and a record low of 184.40 CAD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&prec.

