Canada Exports Parts Of Railway Rolling Stock&Other Transport

Exports (Bop) – Parts Of Railway Rolling Stock&Other Transport in Canada increased to 22.80 CAD Million in November from 22.40 CAD Million in October of 2019. Exports (Bop) – Parts Of Railway Rolling Stock&Oth in Canada averaged 26.99 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 62.20 CAD Million in November of 1998 and a record low of 7.40 CAD Million in August of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Parts of Railway Rolling Stock.

Read Full Story