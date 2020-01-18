Canada Exports Unwrought Precious Metals&Precious Metal Alloys

Exports (Bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&Precious Metal Alloys in Canada increased to 3021.30 CAD Million in November from 2252.50 CAD Million in October of 2019. Exports (Bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&Precious in Canada averaged 786.68 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3021.30 CAD Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 184.40 CAD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Precious Metals&prec.

