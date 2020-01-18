Canada ExportsUnwrought Iron, Steel&Ferro-Alloys&Basic Products

Exports (Bop) -Unwrought Iron, Steel&Ferro-Alloys&Basic Products in Canada decreased to 756.80 CAD Million in September from 799.80 CAD Million in August of 2018. Exports (Bop) -Unwrought Iron, Steel&Ferro-Alloys& in Canada averaged 488.52 CAD Million from 1988 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 996.90 CAD Million in June of 2008 and a record low of 187.10 CAD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) -unwrought Iron, Steel&ferro-all.

Read Full Story