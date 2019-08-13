Imports of (bop) – Basic Chemicals in Canada decreased to 770.20 CAD Million in June from 799.50 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Basic Chemicals in Canada averaged 542.45 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1001.10 CAD Million in August of 2015 and a record low of 91.70 CAD Million in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Basic Chemicals.

