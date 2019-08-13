Imports of (bop) – Basic&industrial Chemical, Pla in Canada decreased to 3675.10 CAD Million in June from 3813.20 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Basic&industrial Chemical, Pla in Canada averaged 2289.96 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4185.90 CAD Million in June of 2018 and a record low of 664.90 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Basic&industrial Chemical, Pla.

