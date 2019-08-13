Imports of (bop) – Canola in Canada increased to 6.50 CAD Million in June from 4.10 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Canola in Canada averaged 5.75 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 37.90 CAD Million in November of 2012 and a record low of 0.10 CAD Million in May of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Canola.

