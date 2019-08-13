Imports of (bop) – Carpets, Textile Furnishings&t in Canada decreased to 335.60 CAD Million in June from 338.20 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Carpets, Textile Furnishings&t in Canada averaged 173.16 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 355.40 CAD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 50.20 CAD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Carpets, Textile Furnishings&t.

