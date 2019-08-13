Imports of (bop) – Computers and Computer Periphe in Canada decreased to 1231.10 CAD Million in June from 1268.50 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Computers and Computer Periphe in Canada averaged 735.95 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1327.20 CAD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 252 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Computers And Computer Periphe.

