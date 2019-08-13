Imports of (bop) – Consumer Goods in Canada decreased to 10338.50 CAD Million in June from 10611.40 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Consumer Goods in Canada averaged 5744.35 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 10856.90 CAD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 1616.50 CAD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Consumer Goods.

