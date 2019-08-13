Imports of (bop) – Converted Paper and Paper Prod in Canada increased to 428.60 CAD Million in September from 428.40 CAD Million in August of 2018. Imports of (bop) – Converted Paper and Paper Prod in Canada averaged 281.28 CAD Million from 1988 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 468.80 CAD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 82.40 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Converted Paper And Paper Prod.

Read Full Story