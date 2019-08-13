Imports of (bop) – Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen in Canada decreased to 1191.50 CAD Million in June from 1652.80 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Crude Oil and Crude Bitumen in Canada averaged 1198.67 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3860 CAD Million in July of 2008 and a record low of 163.50 CAD Million in October of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Crude Oil And Crude Bitumen.

