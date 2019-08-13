Imports of (bop) – Electronic and Electrical Equi in Canada decreased to 6010.30 CAD Million in June from 6186.40 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Electronic and Electrical Equi in Canada averaged 3869.16 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 6233.90 CAD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 1204.70 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Electronic And Electrical Equi.

