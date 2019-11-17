Canada Imports of Electricity

Imports of (bop) – Electricity in Canada increased to 41.60 CAD Million in September from 31.70 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Electricity in Canada averaged 43.50 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 386.90 CAD Million in February of 2001 and a record low of 0.50 CAD Million in May of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Electricity.

