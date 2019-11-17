Canada Imports of Heating Cooling and Air Purif

Imports of (bop) – Heating, Cooling and Air Purif in Canada decreased to 393.90 CAD Million in September from 400.40 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Heating, Cooling and Air Purif in Canada averaged 178.06 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 417.30 CAD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 43.50 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Heating, Cooling And Air Purif.

