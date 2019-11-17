Canada Imports of Live Animals

Imports of (bop) – Live Animals in Canada increased to 51.30 CAD Million in September from 49.40 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Live Animals in Canada averaged 17.68 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 71.10 CAD Million in October of 2001 and a record low of 5.70 CAD Million in October of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Live Animals.

