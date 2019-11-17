Canada Imports of Medium&heavy Trucks Buses&oth

Imports of (bop) – Medium&heavy Trucks, Buses&oth in Canada decreased to 1104.10 CAD Million in September from 1155.80 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Medium&heavy Trucks, Buses&oth in Canada averaged 530.73 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1327.10 CAD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 119.20 CAD Million in August of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Medium&heavy Trucks, Buses&oth.

