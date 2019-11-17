Canada Imports of Metal and Non-metallic Mineral

Imports of (bop) – Metal and Non-metallic Mineral in Canada decreased to 3202.80 CAD Million in September from 3533.30 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Metal and Non-metallic Mineral in Canada averaged 2377.42 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4422.90 CAD Million in August of 2014 and a record low of 752.40 CAD Million in December of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Metal And Non-metallic Mineral.

