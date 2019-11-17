Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores and Concentrates in Canada decreased to 946.80 CAD Million in September from 1209.20 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores and Concentrates in Canada averaged 474.05 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1297.30 CAD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 81.80 CAD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores And Concentrates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canada Imports of Medium&heavy Trucks Buses&oth - November 17, 2019
- Canada Imports of Metal and Non-metallic Mineral - November 17, 2019
- Canada Imports of Metal Ores and Concentrates - November 17, 2019