Canada Imports of Metal Ores and Concentrates

Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores and Concentrates in Canada decreased to 946.80 CAD Million in September from 1209.20 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores and Concentrates in Canada averaged 474.05 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1297.30 CAD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 81.80 CAD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Metal Ores And Concentrates.

