Canada Imports of Motor Vehicle Engines and Moto

Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicle Engines and Moto in Canada decreased to 3838.50 CAD Million in September from 3871 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicle Engines and Moto in Canada averaged 2803.14 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4395.60 CAD Million in May of 2017 and a record low of 1053 CAD Million in January of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicle Engines And Moto.

