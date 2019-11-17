Canada Imports of Motor Vehicles and Parts

Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicles and Parts in Canada decreased to 9630.30 CAD Million in September from 9764.40 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicles and Parts in Canada averaged 5908.54 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 10341.90 CAD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 2205.80 CAD Million in February of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Motor Vehicles And Parts.

