Canada Imports of Natural Gas Liquids and Relate

Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids and Relate in Canada increased to 27.40 CAD Million in September from 25.90 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids and Relate in Canada averaged 52.57 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 333.90 CAD Million in October of 2014 and a record low of 0.90 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas Liquids And Relate.

