Canada Imports of Natural Gas

Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas in Canada decreased to 198.70 CAD Million in September from 299 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas in Canada averaged 147.14 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 706 CAD Million in April of 2014 and a record low of 0 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Natural Gas.

