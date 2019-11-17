Canada Imports of Nickel Ores and Concentrates

Imports of (bop) – Nickel Ores and Concentrates in Canada decreased to 27 CAD Million in September from 54.30 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Nickel Ores and Concentrates in Canada averaged 39.92 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 223.20 CAD Million in April of 2007 and a record low of 0 CAD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Nickel Ores And Concentrates.

