Canada Imports of Parts of Railway Rolling Stock

Imports of (bop) – Parts of Railway Rolling Stock in Canada decreased to 110.90 CAD Million in September from 316.60 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Parts of Railway Rolling Stock in Canada averaged 81.44 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 316.60 CAD Million in August of 2019 and a record low of 22.90 CAD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Parts of Railway Rolling Stock.

