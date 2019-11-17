Canada Imports of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

Imports of (bop) – Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Canada decreased to 4351 CAD Million in September from 4397.50 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Canada averaged 2373.08 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4856.10 CAD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 819.50 CAD Million in November of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Passenger Cars And Light Trucks.

