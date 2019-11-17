Canada Imports of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal P

Imports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical and Medicinal P in Canada increased to 1731.70 CAD Million in September from 1634.50 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical and Medicinal P in Canada averaged 755.69 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1941.90 CAD Million in July of 2019 and a record low of 80.90 CAD Million in April of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Pharmaceutical And Medicinal P.

