Canada Imports of Plastic and Rubber Finished Pr

Imports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Finished Pr in Canada increased to 449.20 CAD Million in September from 448.80 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Finished Pr in Canada averaged 345.92 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 604.80 CAD Million in January of 2016 and a record low of 88.50 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Plastic And Rubber Finished Pr.

