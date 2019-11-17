Canada Imports of Plastic and Rubber Products

Imports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Products in Canada decreased to 1461.30 CAD Million in September from 1492.90 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Plastic and Rubber Products in Canada averaged 1052.62 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1708.40 CAD Million in January of 2016 and a record low of 302.40 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Plastic And Rubber Products.

