Canada Imports of Plastic Resins

Imports of (bop) – Plastic Resins in Canada decreased to 654.70 CAD Million in September from 677.30 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Plastic Resins in Canada averaged 415.90 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 775.20 CAD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 98.50 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Plastic Resins.

Read Full Story