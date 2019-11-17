Canada Imports of Refined Petroleum Energy Produ

Imports of (bop) – Refined Petroleum Energy Produ in Canada increased to 1048.80 CAD Million in September from 995.50 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Refined Petroleum Energy Produ in Canada averaged 419.81 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1651.50 CAD Million in May of 2018 and a record low of 32.80 CAD Million in February of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Refined Petroleum Energy Produ.

