Canada Imports of Special Transactions Trade

Imports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade in Canada increased to 929 CAD Million in September from 898.80 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade in Canada averaged 460.79 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 951.60 CAD Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 177.70 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Special Transactions Trade.

