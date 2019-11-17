Canada Imports of Stone Sand Gravel Clay&ref

Imports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref in Canada increased to 47.50 CAD Million in September from 46.60 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref in Canada averaged 33.54 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 72.90 CAD Million in July of 2018 and a record low of 12.20 CAD Million in December of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Stone, Sand, Gravel, Clay,&ref.

