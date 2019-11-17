Canada Imports of Tires Motor Vehicle Engines&m

Imports of (bop) – Tires, Motor Vehicle Engines&m in Canada decreased to 4175.20 CAD Million in September from 4211 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Tires, Motor Vehicle Engines&m in Canada averaged 3004.73 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4745.60 CAD Million in May of 2017 and a record low of 1125.60 CAD Million in January of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Tires, Motor Vehicle Engines&m.

