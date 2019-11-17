Canada Imports of Tires

Imports of (bop) – Tires in Canada decreased to 336.70 CAD Million in September from 340 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Tires in Canada averaged 201.58 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 377.80 CAD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 57.70 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Tires.

