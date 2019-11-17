Canada Imports of Tobacco Products

Imports of (bop) – Tobacco Products in Canada increased to 227.80 CAD Million in September from 207.80 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Tobacco Products in Canada averaged 52.91 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 227.80 CAD Million in September of 2019 and a record low of 2.40 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Tobacco Products.

