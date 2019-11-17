Canada Imports of Total of All Merchandise

Imports of (bop) – Total of All Merchandise in Canada decreased to 50761.10 CAD Million in September from 51537 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Total of All Merchandise in Canada averaged 29806.26 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 52447.10 CAD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 10615.10 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Total of All Merchandise.

