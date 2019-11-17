Canada Imports of Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al

Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al in Canada decreased to 5.90 CAD Million in September from 9.10 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel and Nickel Al in Canada averaged 12.47 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 69.40 CAD Million in May of 2014 and a record low of 0.20 CAD Million in August of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Al.

