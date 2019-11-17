Canada Imports ofnatural Gas Natural Gas Liquid

Imports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid in Canada decreased to 226.20 CAD Million in September from 324.90 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid in Canada averaged 199.71 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 839.50 CAD Million in April of 2014 and a record low of 0.90 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) -natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquid.

