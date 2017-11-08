Canada Living Wage Individual

Living Wage Individual in Canada decreased to 1970 CAD/Month in 2017 from 2050 CAD/Month in 2016. Living Wage Individual in Canada averaged 2022.50 CAD/Month from 2014 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 2080 CAD/Month in 2015 and a record low of 1970 CAD/Month in 2017. WageIndicator Living Wage computations are based on the cost of living for a predefined food basket derived from the FAO database distinguishing 50 food groups with national food consumption patterns in per capita units, for housing and for transportation, with a margin for unexpected expenses. The data about prices of these items is collected through an online survey.

