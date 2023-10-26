The total population in Canada was estimated at 39.3 million people in 2022, according to the latest census figures and projections from Trading Economics. Looking back, in the year of 1960, Canada had a population of 17.9 million people. The population of Canada represents 0.50 percent of the world´s total population which arguably means that one person in every 202 people on the planet is a resident of Canada. This page provides – Canada Population – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

