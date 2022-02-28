Chicago Business Barometer Drops Much More Than Expected In February

MNI Indicators released a report on Monday showing a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of February. The report showed the Chicago business barometer tumbled to 56.3 in February from 65.2 in January. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the barometer to show a much more modest drop to 63.0.
